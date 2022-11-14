Riddim warrior premieres video for 'Accra Girl'

Source: Sena Dogbe, Contributor

Don’t Stop Entertainment Group premiered the video of Riddim Warrior’s debut single “Accra Girl” at a colourful event at the Ramies Pub & Grill, New Achimota, last Thursday night.

Riddim Warrior responded to the wishes of his fans by dropping the visuals for his single “Accra Girl”, which was produced by Unda Beatz of “Top Skanka” and “Gbee Naabu” fame.



A journey through the video finds the artist sharing the story of an Accra girl living in the fast lane and who makes money sharing it with the common and poor people of the slum she lives in. It also depicts how politicians waste ill-earned monies on these girls and how they get taken advantage of.



“I will release my third single in two weeks and would like fans to watch out for it,” Warrior said. “It’s titled “Illusions” and is lyrically powerful,” he added while responding to Asaase Radio’s King Lagazee, who was the MC for the night.



“Accra Girl” was released under Don’t Stop Entertainment Group’s record label Don’t Stop Records, and the video was shot and directed by Sling Shots HD. It stars Worfa 1, A.J Brown, Unda Beatz, Lami Gipsy, Deja, Amg Duces, Kofi Gh and others.

The video premiere was graced by industry players, friends, and fans.



Watch the video here:



