Rihanna and ASAP Rocky expecting a second baby

Rihanna is pregnant, nine months after giving birth to her first baby

Nine months after welcoming their first child, American-Barbados singer, Rihanna and her partner, ASAP Rocky, are expecting their second baby.

The 34-year-old singer unveiled a baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, which marked her first live performance in six years.



Clad in an all-red outfit, the Fenty Beauty CEO cradled her ‘bulging’ belly at one point during her performance.



Earlier in January 2022, the “Umbrella” singer announced that she was pregnant and welcomed her baby boy four months later.



Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have since kept the baby’s name and looks private as per reports, only close family members are privy to it.



Sources say the couple intends to keep the identity of their first baby secret until they are ready to share it with the world.



