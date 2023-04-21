0
Rihanna inspire my fashion sense - Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr Ydgf.png Singer, Ayra Starr

Fri, 21 Apr 2023

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr has listed her mother and music icon, Rihanna as one of her design icons.

The singer made this revelation during a recent interview with Kiss FM in London, United Kingdom.

When asked what inspires her fashion sense, Ayra said, “It’s everywhere. You know, people inspire me. Everybody inspires me. All the baddies on the gram. All the sabi girls. Everybody; my mum, my aunty, Rihanna.”

Ayra also disclosed her future aspirations to work in the fashion industry.

She said: “Definitely, I was gonna do fashion before I was gonna do music.”

The 24-year-old singer stated that she always knew she would become a major pop sensation and that this knowledge began when she was just five years old.

Ayra Starr listed Burna Boy and Rihanna as her top choices when asked about her ideal collaborators.

She lauded the Grammy-winning musicians and stated her desire to collaborate with them in the future.

A post shared by Celestial being ???????????????? (@ayrastarr)



A post shared by Celestial being ???????????????? (@ayrastarr)

