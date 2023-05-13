0
Rihanna reveals name of her son after a year of keeping it a secret

Robyn Rihanna Fenty 1212 Singer, Rihanna

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: yfmghana.com

The name of Rihanna’s baby boy has finally been revealed after she kept it secret for nearly a year.

The child, whom the 35-year-old pop superstar shares with her partner A$AP Rocky, was apparently named in honour of the producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna appears to have hinted at her son’s name following his birth on May 13 of last year, as she has worn clothing repping Wu-Tang Clan multiple times since giving birth.

The certificate of live birth indicates that RZA was given his father’s middle name, Athelston. However, Rocky’s middle name has previously been listed by multiple outlets as ‘Athelaston.’

The certificate of live birth also indicates that RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together.

