Rihanna’s 9-month-old baby features as a cover boy for Vogue Magazine

Rihanna poses with her baby in the cradle

Barbados-American singer, Rihanna, has showcased her son for the second time since birth.

This is the baby’s first official public appearance, and interestingly, he was featured in the latest edition of Vogue magazine as a cover boy.



His parents, Rihanna and Asap Rocky were captured on the front page of the magazine.



Pictures of the nine-month-old bouncy baby boy flooded the internet amidst massive reactions from netizens who set eyes on him for the first time.



Earlier on December 17, 2022, the singer shared a video of the baby on TikTok, which accumulated over a million views on the platform in just an hour.



The video includes heartwarming clips of her son talking in cute baby language, with Rihanna giggling in delight at her son's adorableness in the background.

Meanwhile, the baby’s name has still not been officially revealed.



Check out the post below:





EB/BOG