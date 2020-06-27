Entertainment

Rise above Kelvyn Boy’s rants, you are bigger – Stonebwoy told

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has advised dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to rise above the rants and attacks from Kelvyn Boy.

He believes that Stonwbwoy’s brand is bigger and therefore must not always respond to the outburst and comments by his one-time protégé, Kelvyn Boy.



The relationship between Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy, who was once under the former’s Burniton Music Group label, has been very frosty for some months now.



In September last year, Stonebwoy, after weeks of speculations, revealed that he had parted ways with Kelvyn Boy after working together for about a year.



On Monday, some unidentified persons barged into the opening ceremony of a branch of Electroland in Ashaiman just when Afrobeats artiste Kelvyn Boy had just started performing.



The fracas caused an abrupt end to the performance, forcing the young talented artiste to flee for his life.

Shortly after the attack at the Electroland event, the one-time protégé of Stonebwoy took to Twitter to rant about the incident, insinuating that his former label boss was behind the attack.



Stonebwoy, reacting to the allegations, denied knowledge of the incident, distancing himself from the allegations being levelled against him.



He said in a statement that the allegations are an attempt to tarnish his image and he had referred the matter to his lawyers.



But speaking on the Entertainment Review segment on TV3’s New Day with MzGee, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said: “I think the statement was appropriate.”



He, however, thinks that because of Stonebwoy’s pedigree “some of the commentary in the release were not necessary… because Kelvyn Boy did not mention anybody’s name.”

The entertainment pundit stressed that Kelvyn Boy is nowhere close to Stonebwoy’s brand and achievements and “I was wondering why they would want to give Kelvyn Boy that audience…”



“Why is this small boy giving Stonebwoy sleepless nights?” Arnold Asamoah-Baido quizzed.



He advised “Stonebwoy has to move above Kelvyn Boy’s rants because you are the bigger person. You are the lion why would you want the ant to poke you?”



Watch the video below:





