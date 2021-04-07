Rising Afrobeat sensation Jo-El Sii set to release his debut EP

Rising Afrobeat sensation Jo-El Sii

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

After inking a record deal with DKAmoney music in the first quarter of the year, the Afrobeat and Highlife artiste is set to release his debut EP dubbed Abracadabraon Friday the 9th of April.

Joel Fofie , professionally known as Jo-El Sii is an afrobeat and highlife singer/songwriter signed to DKAmoney music.



Born on the 17th of October 2000 to Mr Nana Ofori Fofie and Mrs Vincentia Dapaa, Jo-El Sii has always expressed his love for music right from his early childhood days. From singing in church to participating in musical contests over the years, he has been able to hone out his musical skills into becoming an afrobeat and highlife sensation with an infectious vocal ability.



Currently, Jo-El Sii is a student of the Methodist University where he is pursuing a degree in social work .



Having been inspired by the profound artistry of great music personalities in the persons of Daasebre Dwamena, Kojo Antwi and other contemporary afrobeat artiste across the globe, Jo-El Sii aspires to carve a niche for his sound and identity distinct from that of his idols.

Follow Jo-El Sii on Social Media



Instagram : @joel_sii https://www.instagram.com/joel_sii/



Twitter : @joelsiiii https://twitter.com/joelsiiii