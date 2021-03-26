Rising Afrobeat star Spicer Dabz releases new banger titled 'Champion'

Musician Spicer Dabz

Afrobeat star Spicer Dabz has dropped a new banger titled “Champion”.

The Just Amazing Music artiste’s latest project is a pulsating and energetic bouncy and groovy track produced by Streetbeatz.



A statement song with an awesome hook delivered by the Dabzstar.



Known for his blend of Afrobeat, Pop, and R&B, Spicer Dabz is delving into new sounds and ideas where he breaks the mainstream mindset with hooks rarely heard in Afrobeats.

The West African native is poised to win the heart of music enthusiasts through his unique blend of modern Afro music, spiced with carefully-written lyrics and indigenous rhythms. Fans should expect an EP this year



