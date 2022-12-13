Rison arrives in Ghana ahead of December festivities

US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Rison (left)

Source: Rison

US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats superstar, Rison has arrived in Ghana ahead of this year’s December in Ghana (#DecemberInGhana) festivities.

The songster is in the country to promote his latest single “Nobody Dey” as well as undertake a series of engagements and activities aimed at getting closer to his local fan base, RISON FC, while engaging with some key industry players



The “Noboby Dey” hit-maker has also been billed to perform on several shows this December due to his popularity among the diaspora community who are also the main target of the #DecemberInGhana campaign and are expected to be arriving in droves for various activities and celebrations.



According to Rison, he is super excited to arrive in his motherland to share his talents with the music lovers.



“I’m very happy to be finally here in Ghana, my management has a lot planned and I am excited to get going. I have a lot in store for RISON FC and all Afrobeats lovers this December.



“We will also undertake some important projects to give back to the community and the fans as I believe it’s the best way of truly connecting with the people” he stated.

The team has also scheduled a number of high-profile visits to leading industry players and a Media Tour to strengthen relationships as well as further to engage the music community and explore how best to bridge the gap between talents abroad and the local industry and vice-versa.



The trip will be climaxed with an exclusive VIP party with fans, influencers and friends to celebrate in an epic manner.



Get ready for Rison by listening to his lastest single ‘Nobody Dey’ which is now available on all streaming platforms via the link:



https://smarturl.it/NobodyDeySingle



Watch his videos on YouTube via: https://www.youtube.com/c/RisonMusic