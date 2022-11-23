0
Rison takes over Twitter with melodious vocals

Rison Artiste.png Ghanaian singer, Rison

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: Rison

Fast-rising Afrobeats act, Rison has won the love of many with his vocal prowess as he took over Sneaker Nyame FM (#SneakerNyameFm) as the main guest for the popular and critically acclaimed Twitter space.

Co-hosted by @SneakerNyame and 'Two Terty', the space saw hundreds of Twitter users join as Rison was announced as the main guest for the Tuesday night show.

During the show, Rison treated listeners to nice vocals and freestyles from his latest single “Nobody Dey” among others.

Countless individuals were seen reacting positively toward the singer with most ladies in the space requesting more.

Rison also dazzled listeners with his rendition of music legend Kojo Antwi’s “Emfa me nko ho” which came as a special request from fans.

The demonstration of his talents won Rison a new Social Media fanbase with many tipping him as the next big thing in the industry.

This is not the first time Rison has taken over Twitter in Ghana, as in November 2022, he became the first US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste to be in the top 3 trends with #NobodyDey as the Ghanaian social media community reacted to his “Nobody Dey” release.

Source: Rison
