Rita Dominic, Mofe Damijo, other celebrities who attended Real Warri Pikin's marriage renewal

Real Warri Pikin and her husband held a vow renewal ceremony

To climax their 10 years of marriage, Nigerian comedian, Anita Asuoha popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, and her husband, held a marriage renewal ceremony on Saturday, June 10.

The ceremony, which she has since intended to be her dream wedding, was held in Lagos.



Several friends, family, and colleagues graced her second wedding to her husband, Ikechukwu.



Some entertainment presents include Toyin Abraham, Rita Dominic, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, reality TV stars Nini and Saga, actor Richard Mofe Damijo, Liquorose, Nancy Isime, among others.



Real Warri Pikin was seen wearing a white gown said to cost N10 million.



Confirming her marriage renewal, the comedian wrote on her social media page;

"Vow Renewal done Now it’s time to party #ANIIKE2023."



Friends of Real Warri Pikin also took to social media to congratulate her on her anniversary.



tokemakinwa: "Congratulations honey."



bimboademoye: "You’re so beautiful."



ritadominic: "Congrats dear ."

omonioboli: "The most beautiful bride."



do2dtun: "Proud of you both and God bless your home."



sk.records2020 "Biggest sist so beautiful congratulation always."



toyin_abraham: "@realwarripikin we Dey come chopI go eat like 200times, if anyone ask me I will tell them I’m aso ebi girlno time."



elozonam: "Awwww you’re stunning!!! Congratulations."

ajebodcomedian: "Dreams indeed come through. The dream wedding is here. Congratulations Sis. #lagosshutdown."



janemena: "Abeg try Go live for we wey no fit come biko, I don buy data well well ."



Watch the video below;



