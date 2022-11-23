1
Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding set to take place in England

Rita Dominic And Husband2.png Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Ace Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, and her husband, Daily times publisher, Fidelis Anosike, are set to have their white wedding in Yorkshire, England on November 26, 2022.

The couple had their traditional wedding seven months ago, and would be exchanging their vows before friends and family in a 900-year-old Abbey in England this weekend.

In an Instagram post Rita made, she described her idea of a perfect relationship, one that’s private and not secret.

Private in the sense that they wouldn’t have to share their personal matters even though people would be aware of the relationship.

In her words,

“A relationship that’s private but not secret common people know we are together but don’t know anything about us. There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect”.

