Rita Dominic ditches bouquet toss, transfers good luck to her maid of honour Michelle Dede

Rita Dominic on Saturday, November 26, walked down the aisle at her white wedding held in North Yorkshire, England with her husband, Dr Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group

The newly wedded couple was the talk of the town on social media due to their lavish event.



One of the highlights of Rita's dream wedding was when she handed over her bouquet to her dearest friend, Michelle Dede, who was her Maid of Honor.



38-year-old Michelle was surprised when the bride who was expected to throw her bouquet rather walked to her to transfer marriage blessing to her.



There were cheers and applause from the women who were waiting for the bouquet toss as well as guests who were invited to England for the star-dubbed ceremony over Rita's act.

Michelle Dede, a Nigerian freelance television presenter and actress has been friends with 47-year-old Rita Dominic for years. Their bond keeps growing and therefore didn't come as a surprise when Rita singled her out as the next in line.



