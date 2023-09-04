Rita Dominic refutes claims of giving birth to twins

Popular actress, Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has denied reports that she welcomed a set of twins on Sunday, August 3, 2023.

Various reports on social media have claimed that the veteran actress had given birth to a set of twins amidst congratulations from fans.



This is the second time news of this sort has popped up after she got married in 2022.



But responding to a blogger who said he was also compelled to share the news on his page out of excitement, Rita said,



“You know you are lying. But you follow me and should have confirmed from me."

It can be recalled that the famous Nigerian actress had a big traditional wedding with her husband Fidelis Anosike in April 2022.



They then proceeded with a lavish white wedding in Britain which was witnessed by the likes of Chioma Okpotha, Chidi Mokeme, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Ini Edo, and others.



