Rita Dominic replies a netizen who asked the number of men she has slept with

Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has responded to a curious fan who inquired about her “body count,” which means the number of sexual partners she has engaged with.

A Twitter user identified as Hazard Philip had posed a query to the newly married actress, seeking insight into her sexual history.



“What’s your body count”, he tweeted.



In a satiric response, Rita Dominic who recently got married to Fidelis Anosike, stated that she had amassed a total of 1.5 million sexual partners.



The actress said, “1.5 million. Happy Sunday.”

One can recall that Rita Dominic recently expressed admiration for her ageless beauty and flawless skin as she marks her 48th birthday.



The talented movie star recently married her longtime boyfriend, Fidelis Anosike, in a star-studded destination wedding, which saw scores of patrons present in London.



Read the tweet below:



