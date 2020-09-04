Music

Rita Queen releases 'Holy Name' music video

The official music video of Ghana’s seasoned gospel musician, Ritaqueen, titled 'Holy Name' has been released.

This comes barely two weeks after the audio version was released. The song talks about the power of God Almighty.



The quality video that exalts the name of God with such quality pictures, an inspiring storyline has already started garnering rave reviews on YouTube.

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

