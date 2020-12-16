Rita Queen's 1-year journey into the gospel music industry

Rita Nkansah, also known as 'Rita Queen' is a Ghanaian gospel musician

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

The gospel music landscape in Ghana has witnessed the great inception of talented singers in the year 2020; among such is Rita Queen.

Born Rita Nkansah, Rita Queen hails from Akim-Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana but lives in the United States, Irvington New Jersey.



She nurtured her talent by performing at various churches and professionally pursued music ministry in early 2020 saying, it's her agenda to preach the salvation of Christ through music.



Rita Queen invaded the gospel music scene with her maiden single dubbed 'He Reigns' in March 2020, a musical piece that projects the sovereignty of God upon mankind.



Professionally registering her presence at the music scene, Rita within a year had garnered lots of followers and has made a befitting impact with her God-giving musical talent.



Her originality has enabled her to parlay her creativity into the venture of winning souls and giving the Ghanaian gospel industry a befitting remark.

The song came along with an eye-catching audiovisual. A music video shot and directed by WillDrey.



As a newcomer, it was expected to face a level of denials from the side of the media fraternity but Rita enjoyed better airplay in her early months.



As of September 2020, Rita geared on to display a classical live band record which raised the bar of music performances in the country.



Performing 'Holy Name' on a live band rendition, Rita became the talk of the town and a subject for gospel radio and TV shows giving pundits a room to express and educate the public on analog music recording.



Rita Queen did not only prove to be a good vocalist but a good lyricist and a performer for that matter.

Within 12 months, Rita Queen has been able to establish her name in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity with a worth discussing brand.



She has raised the flag of Ghana outside the boundaries of the country and the African continent, been accolated for her exceptional ministration at events and churches.



The outstanding gospel minister is poised for greatness in the years ahead.



She had promised to change the face of gospel music in the country and her exploitation has just been in commencement.

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor