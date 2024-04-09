'Roam every corner and sell Mahama’s message – Bridget Otoo to NDC members

Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo

Newscaster Bridget Otoo has urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intensify their campaign.

According to her, members of the NDC should go to every length to ensure that flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s message is well propagated across the country.



This call comes after Global Info Analytics, in its recent polls, set John Dramani Mahama and the NDC ahead of the governing NPP.



Bridget Otoo in a Twitter post said, “Dear NDC, Go out and campaign like you’ve never done before. Every door in every corner must be knocked and the message from @JDMahama properly explained. #JM2024“.



Here is a full breakdown of the Global Info Analytics poll.



April 2024 poll: Unweighted

John Mahama 54.3%



Dr Bawumia 34.6%



Alan Kyeremanten 7.5%



Nana Kwame Bediako 2.3%



Weighted poll:

John Mahama 55.5%



Dr Bawumia 33.9%



Alan Kyeremanten 7.1%



Nana Kwame Bediako 2.1%



