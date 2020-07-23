LifeStyle

Rock green with style just like your favourite female celebs

Jackie Appiah in green outfit

Searching for ways to rock green outfits with elegance? Here's how.

If green is one of your favourite colours or you are drawn to it, we're about to make you green with envy.



Green is a rich and versatile colour that comes in different shades.



With all these shades, there's a possibility that one will look good on you.



All you need to know is the shade that works for you.



While we think about green outfits, most of the part is that green brings a feeling of peace, calmness and being alive.



Interestingly, some of our favourites female celebrities decided to rock green this week. We love every detail of their outfits a how they rocked the green colour.

From Nana Ama McBrown to Jackie Appiah and then Berla Mundi, check out how to rock the green colour in style.



Jackie Appiah is screaming class as she rocks a sexy green top and down with perfect nude heels.



Her black bag and curly long her makes her look stunning. Turn heads at any official gathering with such outfit.











We love Nana Ama McBrown's long green dress with the three-quartered sleeves that enveloped her body.

It is perfect for church. Her flawless makeup and skin colour are just fascinating.







Looking for the best outfit for the office, Berla Mundi is the trend. The beauty is serving her green perfect for the office.



We love her hairstyle and she smiles while posing for the camera.





