Rockstone raises concerns over diminishing opportunities for musicians in Afrobeats

Renowned Ghanaian musician and pioneer of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has expressed deep concerns over the diminishing opportunities for Ghanaian musicians to break into the international Afrobeats scene.

The acclaimed 'Godfather of Hiplife’ highlighted the crucial role unity among musicians plays in combating the growing challenges faced by Ghanaian artists.



During a recent interview on Asempa FM, he said that he believes that the doors to Afrobeats have been gradually closing for Ghanaian musicians, with only a select few being granted access.



He emphasized the urgent need for collaboration, mutual support, and strategic planning within the Ghanaian music industry to overcome this significant hurdle.



Reggie Rockstone, who played a pivotal role in popularizing the fusion of highlife and hip-hop genres, acknowledged the immense talent that exists in Ghana.

However, he lamented the lack of opportunities for these artists to showcase their skills on global platforms.



To overcome this, he urged fellow musicians to set aside their differences and work together towards a common goal, emphasizing the power of collective efforts.



"I am an original Kumerican... Drill is just a working title... We need to find a united front; otherwise, we are not going anywhere. With Afrobeats, they have shut the door, and only a few will be invited in, I tell you. Musicians need a united front. The door to Afrobeats has been shut, and only a few Ghanaian musicians will be allowed through the door," he emphasized.



Although the music industry in Ghana has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, with several artists gaining international recognition, Rockstone believes that more needs to be done to create sustainable pathways for Ghanaian musicians to gain exposure and establish their presence within the Afrobeats industry.

As an influential figure and advocate for Ghanaian music, Reggie Rockstone has actively promoted local talents and advocated for the recognition of Ghanaian artists on the global stage.



Through his plea for unity, he hopes to inspire a collective effort that not only opens doors for more Ghanaian musicians but also elevates the country's music industry as a whole.



Also speaking about the emergence of Asakaa (Ghanaian drill), Rockstone urged Ghanaians to support the Kumerican genre that is currently taking over the airwaves.



He emphasized the importance of localizing the genre, making "Asakaa" a household name.





