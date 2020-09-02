Entertainment

Rocky Dawuni congratulates Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie on their VGMA 2020 wins

Musician Rocky Dawuni

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 Night 2 held on Saturday, August 29 saw nominees, Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie picking awards for “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year” and “Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” respectively.

Severals jumped on social media with congratulatory messages. Samini, AK Songstress, Konkarah Jahvybz, King Lagazee, were among those.



Rocky Dawuni, Ghana’s Grammy-nominated musician and humanitarian also added his message to the tall line up. He tweeted this earlier in the morning of Sunday, August 30th.





Blessings and congratulations to @RasKuuku and @jderobie for representing Ghanaian reggae and dancehall excellence . Together we move forward — Rocky Dawuni (@RockyDawuni) August 30, 2020

Rocky Dawuni who released his “Beats Of Zion” album in 2019 however didn’t get nominated.Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a yearly event organized by Charter House Ghana to reward musicians and industry players within a year of review across various genres cum disciplines.





This year’s event was severely hit by the global pandemic COVID-19 it was pushed back to August instead of the first quarter of the year (the period within which it normally stages).



The 2020 “Artiste of the Year” (the 21st edition) was won by Kuami Eugene.



Other artistes nominated also won across other categories, the VGMA is arguably Ghana’s prestigious awards event.





