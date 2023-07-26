Rocky Dawuni headlines Panafest 2023

Rocky Dawuni

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

Panafest 2023 has kicked off with a Creative Explosion headlined by 3x Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni at the National Theatre, Accra.

The theme for this year is, Re-Claiming the African Family: Confronting the Past to Face the Challenges of the 21st Century.



The opening concert of this year's Panafest was a blend of arts and culture with performances by the Jazz Prophets from the U.S, National Theatre Ensemble in an excerpt from Ayi and an excerpt from Chief Moomen's new production, Mansa World.



The performances were colorful and inspiring



The chairperson of the Panafest Foundation, Prof Esi Sutherland, called for the support of the Pan-African world to effectively utilize the opportunities available for the development of Africa.

The United States Ambassador, Virginia E. Palmer applauded the festival as a huge opportunity for the showcasing of the rich Pan-African culture.



As part of Panafest 2023, which runs from July 24 to July 31 a series of activities have been lined up in Cape Coast. These include colloquiums, dialogues, webinars, and workshops.



Some of the topics for discussion are Remembering African Global Icons, Global Injustice: The Pan African Experience, and Telling Our Own Story.



Panafest is a biennial festival that was started in 1992 and it's supported by the Ghana Tourism Authenticity (GTA).