Role models are getting divorced, why should I marry? - Actor asks

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actor, Charles Okocha, popularly known as Igwe 2pac, has stated that he does not see himself walking down the aisle as marriages do not last these days.

According to the father of two, he is only focused on being a good father to his son and daughter.

He added that most marriages that he admired and deemed exemplary have all crashed or ended up in a divorce, so he sees no point in taking the bold step.

His words, "I have two beautiful kids; a son and a daughter. At this time I am just focused on taking care of my adorable kids and that’s it, and that’s enough. They are my kids and they keep me motivated.

"The truth is I have never been married in my life and I am a happy man. You and I know what is going on these days, you see a couple married for a couple of years and next, they are divorced.

"People you see as role models are getting divorced and when you see them you are like what is going on? These are people you have been looking up to and now they are divorced, how then do you want me to get into this marriage thing?" he quizzed in an interview with Punchng monitored by MyNigeria.

