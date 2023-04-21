Rolly Panda delivers stunning performance at VGMA Xperience Concert

Rolly Panda

Source: Alex Biney, Contributor

Rolly Panda on Saturday, 15th April took to the stage at Vodafone Xperience Concert and delivered a stunning performance that left the audience asking for more.

The concert, held at the Ho Sports Stadium which is the heart of the Volta region, was a celebration of the very best contemporary music. The ‘VIVI’ hitmaker with his undeniable talent and magnetic stage presence was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night.



From the moment Rolly walked onto the stage, he had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand. With his soaring vocal, he wowed the audience with his VIVI hit song.



His infectious energy charged the crowd to sing and danced along to every lyrics. At the climax of his performance, the atmosphere in the Ho Sports Stadium was electric, with the crowd clamoring for more.



After the concert, Rolly Panda spoke briefly to the press, thanking his fans, and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event.

“I have been working towards a moment like this for a very long time. I am happy Volta region has accepted me and supported me,” he said.



There were other exciting performances from Stonebwoy, Medikal, Camido Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, and Wendy Shay.



