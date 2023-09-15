Rolly Panda wows audience at his 'Trip to Volta' Concert

Rolly Panda performing at his concert

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Although it was a weekday, Afrobeats artiste, Hayford Adjorlolo, known in the showbiz industry as Rolly Pandan still got many Ghanaians attending his annual concert 'Trip to Volta'.

Rolly Panda held the third edition of his annual concert, "Rolly Panda Trip to Volta" which recorded an impressive number.



He stood on his feet for more than an hour performing songs like 'Loving You', 'Domedo', 'Touch Your Body', and 'TGIF' to the admiration of the huge fans and loved ones who came to Ho- Tanyigbe to support him.



The event began at 7 p.m. with underground artistes such as Deall, Mozato, and other musicians before Rolly Panda mounted the stage.



Rolly Panda’s performance was a voyage of emotions and experiences where his soulful voice and melodic tunes transported the audience to a different realm.

The mammoth crowd stayed and danced, as Rolly Panda performed his songs. It was more than a concert; it was a communal celebration of music and togetherness.



The highlight of the evening was when Rolly Panda performed his latest single 'VIVI' which had the crowd jumping and singing along.



Rolly Panda after his performance said his concert is a way of giving back to society.



He took the opportunity to educate his fans on child education and encourage students to take their education seriously.