Romanus Incomplete V: A complete dose of wit wrapped and unpacked for a festive hit!

Foster Romanus

A regal entry into the auditorium amplified on the stage, and the reception that greeted the colorful yet comic procession were indications that the night would crown itself a true spectacle of joy and festivity.

Foster Romanus, the comedian heralding the event, emerged from the back of the auditorium, seated comfortably in a palanquin and adorned in a beautiful Kente cloth accompanied by regalia. His dramatic entrance was reminiscent of a king making a grand appearance at an important function.



The venue was the National Theatre in Accra, where a multitude had gathered to witness the fifth edition of the annual comedy special hosted by the standup comedian and consummate entertainer. With every seat in the auditorium occupied by patrons eager for a night of laughter on December 22, 2023, 'Romanus Incomplete V' unfolded as a night of pure bliss, where laughter reigned supreme.



As a prelude, Romanus engaged in musical performances before transitioning to his comedic act. These activities took place after he changed into an all-white kaftan, skillfully using the fabric to shield the audience's view during the transformation process.



His jokes featured clever and humorous content that resonated well with the audience, making them laugh out loud. His content focused on the Ghanaian economy, politics, music, among others.



The comedy show also featured captivating performances from Lekzy DeComic, Putogo, Khemikal, and Jeffrey Nortey, each adding extra layers of excitement to the sold-out event. Much like Romanus, these comedians made stunning entries, with many incorporating elements that showcased the rich culture of their respective roots. Beyond the entrances, which vividly depicted heritage and tradition, the comedians' attire served as a visual proof of their identities, paying homage to the diversity of their tribes.

Not only were patrons treated to comic content; they were entertained via musical performance. The auditorium buzzed with energy following the performances of ScrewFace and Praye Tietia, as the musicians infused a nostalgic feel with their old bangers. While ScrewFace performed ‘Boneshaker’, ‘Maabena’, ‘Gbalagaza’, among others, Praye served the audience with songs such as ‘Angelina’, ‘Wodin’, ‘Kakyere Me’, and ‘Jacket’.



One of the most captivating moments of the musical performances occurred when comedians Jeneral Ntatia, Clemento Suarez, and others joined ScrewFace on stage, lifting him onto their shoulders. Becoming impromptu choreographers, they danced alongside him, adding an unexpected and lively element that continued until the conclusion of his act.



As promised, patrons were given 5kg of Evivi Rice each.



For those who experienced Romanus Incomplete V, it was a night of unlimited entertainment making it worth the resources spent.













