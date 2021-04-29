Romeo Billx releases new single titled 'calling'

Musician Romeo Billx

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Multi-Media Records signee Romeo Billx hacks the airwaves with new banger Calling, produced by DatBeatGod.

Released a few weeks ago, Romeo Billx’s maiden song for 2021 is already the masses' favorites amassing good streams on digital platforms and climbing charts.



On the banger dubbed Calling, Romeo rides on the Afrobeat express with a refreshing melody with soothing lyrics for lovers to relate.



He touches on how he yearns for his lover and calls upon her to be with him. Romeo Romeo Billx goes on to reiterate how ladies have been coming at him but his eye is focused on that particular one lady.



Calling comes off as one of many bangers from Romeo Billx.

Stream Below:



Audiomack Link: https://audiomack.com/multi-media-records/song/romeo-billx-calling



Embed Link: