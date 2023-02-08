Roselyn Ngissah makes bold fashion statement in her birthday photos

Actress, Roselyn Ngissah

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah "understood the assignment" by going all out for her 2023 birthday photoshoot, which has got fans talking.

Roselyn stunned in an emerald green gown fit for royalty in honour of her birthday.



On Tuesday, February 8, the actress took to Instagram to publish official photos and also express her appreciation to God for the gift of life.



"This chapter of my life can be called many things but perhaps just one thing best fits…. GRACE," parts of her message read.



Well-wishers, fans, and colleagues have also poured out messages to their superstar.



Check out the images below:

















OPD/BOG