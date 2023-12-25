Roselyn Ngissah shares love with children of De-Blessed Foundation

Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah celebrated Christmas with children of De-Blessing Foundation

Source: Yemoh Ike, Contributor

On Saturday, December 22, 2023, Roselyn Ngissah and her team visited the children of the De-Blessing Foundation at La to party, play games, and present gifts.

The actress made an appearance as Santa Claus and presented gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on the night of Christmas Eve and the early morning hours of December 25, 2023.



The event was dubbed; “Santa Rose is Coming". It was organized to put smiles on homeless and less privileged children as the world celebrates the birth of Christ.

With the support of Goldman, Mcberry Biscuits, Bigoo, Verna, Flora, and Top Choco, the children had so much fun and received goodies including toys, lunch bowls, water bottles, hampers, etc.



An undisclosed amount was donated to support the De- De-Blessing Foundation, an NGO that provides free education to street and less privileged children and free healthcare for the aged.