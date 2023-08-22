Rosey Musiq bags USA Artist of the Year at Modern Gospel Awards

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel singer Rosey Musiq based in the USA, was awarded the USA Artiste of the Year at Modern Gospel Awards (MOGA).

The Modern Gospel Award scheme recognised and awarded her for her good works. She received a plaque and a certificate for the USA Artist of the Year.



Rosey Musiq released her much-anticipated single ‘His Name’ on May 12, 2023, and subsequently released the official video.



The US-based Ghanaian musician last released ‘Power’ in 2022. It received a nomination at the Ghana Music Awards France 2023.

Rosey was not present to receive the award herself, but her management accepted the award on her behalf.



The third edition of MOGA was held at the National Theatre on August 19, 2023, which saw appearances from Rose Adjei, Hopeson Adorye, George Agyei, and Mabel Okyere, among other industry players and high profiles personalities.



