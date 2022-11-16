Roverman Productions presents, 'Husband material 7 yards'

Husband Material to show at the National Theatre

Source: Roverman Productions

Roverman Productions is back with another gripping and exciting Ebo Whyte classic, Husband Material 7 Yards.

What is the measure of a husband? 7 yards? 12 yards or 3 yards? Can the quality of a husband be measured and if so, with what and by whom, his wife, his children or his suspected side-chick?



Husband Material 7 Yards tells the story of Joe and Charity, who start their day as any other day- with a bit of fighting, loving, money issues and the task of keeping three energetic kids in line.



With a great job and the backing of the powerful board chairman to count on, Joe and his wife have every reason to feel blessed. However, is unpredictable, Joe's world is upside down and he, his wife and his children find themselves facing disaster.



It is an Ebo Whyte classic filled with a lot of humour and lessons.



Husband Material 7 Yards shows at the National Theatre on 26th & 27th November and 3rd & 4th December, 2022 at 4 pm and 8 pm each day. Rate is GHC100.

Dial *365*535# to buy tickets or visit any of the traditional outlets.



You may visit the Roverman Productions pages on Facebook and Instagram; or call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 for inquiries and booking of tickets



You can also visit www.rovermanproductions.com to buy tickets.



Husband Material 7 Yards is sponsored by Gino Tomato Mix, GCB Bank and Ebony Condoms.