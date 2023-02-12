Ruby Delart out with the visuals for 'Cry With Pleasure'

Cover photo for Ruby Delart's song

Ghanaian Hip Hop and Afrosoul lyricist Ruby Delart is out with the visuals for her first record for 2023 titled 'Cry With Pleasure'

The audio of the song was released somewhere in mid-January 2023, and it keeps receiving a lot of great reception from music lovers in general.



You hear the song once, and you want to play it again. You played it over again, and you asked yourself "why is this banger so short?" You play it over and over again and all you want you to do is make love to your partner lol.



This is a baby-making song. A perfect song to put you in a love-making mood this month of love and beyond.



'CRY WITH PLEASURE' was recorded with Larruso's 'MIDNIGHT' instrumentation.



The song features prolific Dancehall lyricist ALIGATA in the intro and hook.

The video stars popular Ghanaian models DEZEL and YONI.



The video was shot by Kobby Spice and directed by RD Concepts.



Audio production and mastering were done by Gigz Beatz and Sky Beatz respectively.



Listen, enjoy and share.





Streaming Links:



Youtube: https://youtu.be/LTu_RjR-Q9Q



Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/rubydelart/song/cry-with-pleasure-larruso-midnight-riddim



Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/zYpJH



Mediafire: https://bit.ly/3kmUydC