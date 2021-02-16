Rufftown Records to release late Ebony Reigns’ song featuring Wendy Shay

John 8:7 is an inspirational song

Rufftown Records has set Friday, 19 February 2021 for the posthumous release of late Ebony Reigns’ song.

The single, titled John 8:7, features another Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay.



The Rufftown Records CEO, Ricky Nana Agyeman popularly known as Bullet, made the announcement via social media on the occasion of what would have been the late ‘Kupe’ hitmaker’s 24th birthday today.



To mark the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year’s birthday, Bullet penned down a heartwarming message.



He posted:





Wendy Shay also posted the promotional flyer of the song and left a message.

Happy Birthday, Queen Ebony.



You inspired me to join Rufftown records.



It’s a great honor to be on this great song with you ??.



Yours, Wendy Shay.



Dropping on Friday 19th February #badgyalmovement #bonylegacy #rufftown #SHAYGANG





Until her death, the fast-rising star dazzled music lovers with songs such as 'Maame Hwe', 'Date your father', 'Kupe', 'Hustle' and 'Sponsor' among others.