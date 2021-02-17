Ruth Adjei bags 3Music Awards nomination

Ruth Adjei is a Ghanaian gospel singer

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

The nominees' list for the 2021 3Music Awards is finally out as artists and their works are up for acknowledgment across 20 categories.

However, organizers of the awards scheme have nominated gospel singer, Ruth Adjei, also known as Rufet for the 'Emerging woman of the year' category.



In 2021, the songwriter and gospel singer dropped a new song titled 'Oshidaa' which simply means 'Your Thanks' in the Ghanaian local Ga dialect.

The song happens to be the first track on her second album titled 'The Mercy Seat' which was released in November 2019.



Before Ruth Adjei launched her first album, 'Mercy Seat' in 2014, the Telecom Engineer Officer had had the privilege of backing a number of artists such as Diana Hamilton, Bernice Offei, Joe Mettle, Francis Adjei, Eugene Zuta, Ceccy Twum, Akesse Brempong, SP Kofi Sarpong, just to mention a few.

