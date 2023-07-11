SDA doctrines and training have curbed numerous talents - Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Boy, has expressed his discontent with the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church's teachings, arguing that they stifle the imaginative capacities of its adherents.

Kelvyn Boy, a former active Adventist, bemoaned how the church's rules and instructions have constrained the abilities of its members in an interview with the McBrown program.



"The SDA doctrines and training have curbed numerous talents. The church's regulations are excessive. Any slight deviation is seen as contamination, and so on," he remarked.



Kelvyn Boy, who is from Assin Fosu in Ghana's Central Region, believes that the church's rules should empower rather than confine people.



"All of these experiences should make you stronger," he emphasized.



Kelvyn Boy also discussed the beginnings of his singing career, praising his father, who was also a singer.

He recalled a time in his childhood when he was allowed to perform in church but was later denied, leaving him disappointed.



"My father was a singer, so I inherited my singing prowess from him," he explained. "I remember a particular instance when I was permitted to minister in the church.



“I was so young that they had to place me on a table so that everyone could see me sing. I was devastated when the opportunity was revoked."



Kelvyn Boy, who is currently promoting his latest single, "Vero," believes that the doctrine of the SDA church limits its members' creative potential. He emphasized how his father's influence had a profound impact on his musical development.



