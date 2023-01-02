SDK narrates circumstances that led to his father’s death

SDK [R] and his late father [L]

SDK Dele, known in private life as Sadik Sulley, lost his father on November 24, 2021, and has detailed what happened to his father, Francis Sulley, before the unfortunate demise.

The comedian, who starred in a number of skits with his father and mother, told Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on January 1, 2023, that both parents were unwell and that put a lot of pressure on him as he had to take care of them.



While on set with rapper Kwesi Arthur, he received a distraught call from his mother informing him that his father who had high blood pressure had fallen, hence the need to return home.



“I left the set for Kubekrom where we lived. He was on the floor when I got home, so, I lifted him and placed him in a chair. He was breathing; I asked them to get me malt,” SDK recalled.



According to the comedian, it felt uncomfortable seeing his father in such a condition making him utter that it would be better for the father to die than live and compound the situation.



“He had fallen a couple of times but this time, I held one of his arms and noticed it was weak. I panicked. I got a car and we headed to the hospital. While we moved, I said ‘mum has a stroke, you’re going to suffer the same fate, it’d be very difficult for the family, it’d be better to give up’.

“I whispered these into his ears, he was not responding to me despite the several calls. He was suffering,” SDK said while indicating that his father didn’t hear what he said.



He continued: “We sent him to Mother of God Hospital. I called the nurses to attend to him which they did. When I noticed he had been taken care of and was stabilized, I told the nurses I had to run back and do a shoot.”



After the shoot, SDK returned to the hospital and stayed with his father for a while.



“I could see he was breathing but could not hear me. I stayed with him till about 1-2 am and went home to sleep,” SDK said.



“Around 5 am, one of the nurses sent me a message that I should come to the hospital early. When I got there, I was told we delayed in bringing him to the hospital,” he wrapped up his narration.

The comedian known for his relatable comedy skits and food blog buried his father in January 2022, an occasion that witnessed celebrities thronging the venue to show support. They included Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Sista Afia, Comedian Waris, and Quamina MP.







