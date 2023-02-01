SDTA Awards honours Anne Sophie Ave

Anne Sophie Ave [C]

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

H.E Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, originally hailing from France, was honoured with the Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year Award, at the 2nd edition of the Global & Prestigious SDTA Awards ceremony held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra-Ghana on the 22nd of December 2022.

Unfortunately, she was in France and wasn’t able to receive her award on that day. She, however, flew into Ghana shortly after the awards to receive her trophy in person.



The award was presented on the 6th of January 2023 at TV3 in Accra, Ghana by SDTA Awards Chairperson; Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi and SDTA Awards Vice Chairman, Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi. Blakk Rasta and Caleb Nii Boye were also present at the private ceremony.



The Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year award has been constituted to honour and recognise the selfless work of individuals who manage to help those in need and are always a call away when it comes to humanitarian efforts transcending borders and consistently showing humanitarian work supremacy by making significant voluntary or philanthropic contributions to under-resourced communities and individuals, philanthropic development of educational programs, and/or other service-oriented activities.



The elated diplomat and humanitarian took to her official Instagram page to thank the SDTA Awards organizers.



“Thank you @supreme_dynamic_talent_academy for honoring me with the Humanitarian of the Year Award, I am so humbled and happy for the wonderful support for The Akosua Fund,” H.E Anne Sophie Ave said.

“SDTA Awards is proud and excited to congratulate H.E Anne Sophie Avé, who we fondly call Akosua, on receiving the prestigious, Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year Award at the second edition of SDTA Awards. Through her dedicated humanitarianism and activism work in Ghana, H.E Sophie is a shining example of how today's diplomats and humanitarians can and should leverage their platforms to advance progressive change showing goodwill supremacy. SDTA Awards is proud to call her, our honoree, a friend, and a key member of our Advisory Board. This honor is simultaneously well-earned and highly deserved, oh and we wish her the very best in the future,” said the Young Chairperson of SDTA Awards, Hon. Zino lexili Ogazi.



“Her Excellency has exemplified supremacy by demonstrating a high and consistent level of supremacy in goodwill, acts of kindness, compassion and significant commitments to projects and charity in general, with her Akosua Fund, we, therefore, came to a conclusion in recognition of her selflessness and goodwill, that she is worthy of this prestigious title and award. Congratulations to her again, we are proud of her and It is our hope that she continues



to serve as an inspiration for greatness and goodwill,” said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi, Vice Chairman of SDTA Awards.



Her humanitarian work journey with Akosua Fund:



* Health care for kids in Fume. In September 2022, the Akosua Fund was able to provide health care insurance for 265 children and also brought drinks and donations for the children.

* Young genius from Hani Begho was admitted to the University of Cape Coast. Sylvanus scored 8 A1 at WASSCE. Since he could not afford it, the Akosua Fund registered him at UCC. The fund will pay for his 4 years of studies, and accommodation and has also gifted him a brand-new laptop to make his studies easier.



* 62 locally made school desks and a sewing machine for Soliga Primary School in the Nabdam District, Bolgatanga and many more!



About Anne



She is an iconic multiple award-winning diplomat and former TV presenter. She is also an optimist.



She was the French Ambassador to Ghana from 2018 to 2022. During her tenure, Anne-Sophie Ave distinguished herself as the most interactive ambassador to Ghana by touching down the base and making acquaintances at every turn she made with her active socializing skills and diplomacy. She developed links with several communities in Ghana and did so many diplomatic works getting to the grassroots, which earned her the Supreme Global Humanitarian of the Year Award.

She also hosted a TV talk show in Ghana called 'Touch of France'. The show featured a lot of Ghanaian celebrities and showed the France culture.



Notably, she was enstooled Development Queen Mother of Hani and named Nana Benneh III, and enskinned Napoka Amaltinga Apoka, Development Queen of Bonobutu. After the end of her mandate as Ambassador, she decided to carry on supporting the children of these communities through the Akosua Fund, which she founded.



She is currently the Ambassador for Public Diplomacy in Africa.



About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.

SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.