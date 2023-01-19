SDTA Awards names Enoch Atakorah Supreme African Film Producer of the Decade

Enoch Atakorah receiving his award from Vicky Zugah

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

Enoch Atakorah has been named Supreme African Film Producer of the Decade at the 2nd Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA Awards), held alongside the 2nd Graduation of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy class of 2022, on the 22nd of December 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The decorated filmmaker elegantly dressed in a blue suit and received the ‘Supreme African Film Producer of the Decade’ award on stage from actress Vicky Zugah, for his hard work over the decade and for his successful career.



Speaking on why the decorated film producer was chosen by the Awards Academy Board, both the Awards Young Chairperson and the Vice Chairman had this to say:



“For starters, he is credible and during the last decade, Enoch proved that he is an absolute force to be reckoned with. He has impressive filmography and has maintained consistency, killing it without sweating, while exemplifying supremacy. Well, we all see and know this, that’s why he got honoured for his contribution to the cinema of Africa at the prestigious and global SDTA Awards 2022. Congratulations to him!” said Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, the Young Chairperson of SDTA Awards.



“We at SDTA Awards are delighted to acknowledge and pay tribute to a very prolific international producer, who has consistently contributed his quota to make the Ghanaian and by extension, African film industry thrive. 17 years after, he is still here with edutaining film production after production, so that’s why we handed him the trophy," said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi, the Young Vice Chairman of SDTA Awards.



About Enoch Atakorah

Enoch Atakorah is a Ghanaian filmmaker who uses film as a tool to address social vices in our day-to-day lives, while at it, he helps churn out new talents.



The filmmaker started gaining strength in the film industry as a Production Manager before becoming a film producer and has since produced multiple films. He is a film producer with over 17 years of experience in the film industry. He is also the C.E.O of Holy Fame Productions, C.E.O Adansi United F.C, Chairman of Film Crew Association of Ghana, Head of Production at Zylofon Media, Talent Manager, Serial Entrepreneur, and the current Head of Film Selection Committee for Africa at SDTA AWARDS.



In 2021, he was honored with the Supreme African Film Producer of the Year at the SDTA Awards.



Enoch has produced over a hundred movies and counting. He is the producer behind



The game, The heart of men, Bed of roses, Sisters at war, Clean slate, Victims before noon, Smoking gun, Royal diadem, Government babes, Jackie goes to school and many more.

About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.