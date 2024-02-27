SONA 2024: Ghana has truly become an attractive tourist destination - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the performance of Ghana's tourism sector, saying that the country has become a popular destination for visitors from around the world.

The president said that the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority, had invested in improving the tourism infrastructure and services in the country, as well as support the development of the creative arts sector.



In his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the president said that Ghana has seen a steady increase in tourist arrivals since the successful ‘Year of Return’ campaign, which marked the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in America.



“...in the tourism sector, Ghana is finally realising her long-promised potential. Starting from the events and excitement of the Year of Return in 2019, Ghana has truly become an attractive tourist destination, with visitor numbers increasing every year,” he said.



The president also highlighted the phenomenon of ‘December in GH’, which refers to the influx of visitors who come to Ghana in December to enjoy the festive season and the various events and activities that take place across the country.



He said that ‘December in GH’ had changed the events calendar in Accra and other towns, and had created opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs.



“December in GH is now an established and increasingly attractive phenomenon, which brings visitors to our country in the month of December, and has changed the events calendar around the Christmas holiday season in Accra and many other towns,” he said.

The president also said that the government was also working on introducing tax incentives for the film industry, which he said would make Ghana a preferred destination for film production in Africa.



