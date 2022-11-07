0
Menu
Entertainment

Sablar teams up with Darko Vibes on Down Low

Sablar Ghanaian singer, Sablar

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian singer Sablar is riding on the high waves as he drops another banger featuring Darko Vibes titled ‘Down Low’.

The new single follows his amapiano single Virus; a single that showed the singer’s rich range.

Down Low is a single filled with vibes and happy moments as Sablar takes us on a love journey.

He doesn’t take us on this journey alone as he is assisted by another melody connoisseur in the person of DarkoVibes.

The highly-rated singer brings his sauce and touches to the single.

Produced by Tema’s very own KaySo, Down Low is all sorts of jam. A cocktail of afrobeats and the Caribbean swing - definitely a dance floor favourite.

“Down Low is a song for all the good moments and vibes. I had fun creating this record with my brother Darko Vibes,” Sablar shared.

Down Low is out now on all streaming platforms, stream now! https://lnk.to/SablarDownLow

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision