Sablar teams up with Darko Vibes on Down Low

Ghanaian singer, Sablar

Ghanaian singer Sablar is riding on the high waves as he drops another banger featuring Darko Vibes titled ‘Down Low’.

The new single follows his amapiano single Virus; a single that showed the singer’s rich range.



Down Low is a single filled with vibes and happy moments as Sablar takes us on a love journey.



He doesn’t take us on this journey alone as he is assisted by another melody connoisseur in the person of DarkoVibes.



The highly-rated singer brings his sauce and touches to the single.

Produced by Tema’s very own KaySo, Down Low is all sorts of jam. A cocktail of afrobeats and the Caribbean swing - definitely a dance floor favourite.



“Down Low is a song for all the good moments and vibes. I had fun creating this record with my brother Darko Vibes,” Sablar shared.



Down Low is out now on all streaming platforms, stream now! https://lnk.to/SablarDownLow



