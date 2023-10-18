Sad video of Mr. Ibu appealing for funds to prevent leg amputation goes viral

John Okafor better known as Mr. Ibu

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor better known as Mr. Ibu is appealing to the public for support as he fights a disease that could see one of his legs get amputated.

The seasoned actor disclosed that he has been hospitalized for some weeks in a video that was posted to his Instagram page.



Mr. Ibu in the video said that the doctors had cautioned that he would lose a leg should he fail to adhere to treatment.



He shared his account number while soliciting prayers and financial assistance from the public.



His daughter, Jasmine Okafor said they have run out of money hence the need to make the public appeal.



Meanwhile, Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday at a hospital.



A video that has also gone viral on Mr. Ibu's Instagram account captures the actor in a hospital gown, and in the company of his wife and children, with other close family members present in the room.

They were gathered to celebrate his birthday, and a birthday cake was placed on a table for the occasion.



Jasmine Okafor in a post on Instagram said: "Happy birthday Daddy @realmribu! It breaks my heart that we are celebrating you today from the Hospital bed. My greatest wish today is that God crowns you with Divine healing, good health, and many more happy years.



"These last two weeks, you have fought a good fight and you are still standing tall. We are here for you! Victory assured. Speedy recovery papa."



