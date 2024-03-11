Safo Newman reveals the untold story behind his signature beanie hat

Safo Newman with his signature beanie

Safo Newman, the new sensation on the music scene, has revealed the story behind his signature headwear, the beanie, a small tight-fitting hat that he never takes off.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Safo Newman said his beanie was not a fashion choice, but a gesture of gratitude to a benefactor who had supported his music journey since 2019.



According to him, the person, whom he had never met until recently, was like a father to him and had given him both financial and emotional support, even though he was not related to him.



"My beanie is a tribute to the person who believed in me from the onset. He's been like a father to me, guiding my music aspirations with his unwavering support, despite not being a blood relation.



“Until recently, I had never met him in person; but before that, he was always getting in touch and providing the assistance I needed. He is not based in Ghana but makes it a point to support me like someone who has known me all his life,” he said.



Safo Newman said the person also wore a beanie, and that inspired him to adopt the same style. He said every time he wore one of the beanies gifted to him, he felt thankful and honoured.

“He always wears a beanie too, and that influenced my choice of headwear. Each time I wear one of the beanies he gifted me, it is my token of appreciation and a reminder of his generosity. That is how best I can pay homage to the person who believed in me before others did,” he disclosed.



Safo, who is a career technology teacher at Cosmos Basic School in Lapaz, Accra, rose to fame in late 2023 following the impact of "Akokoa", which was cited by ace Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie as "a banger."



He has been praised for his lyrical prowess and his fusion of contemporary and traditional music styles. He is currently working on some new projects that he hopes will positively impact the music space.



