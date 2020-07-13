Entertainment

Saint’s debut single ‘My Last’ drops on Saturday

Ghanaian artiste, Saint

Budding Ghanaian artiste, Saint, signed unto CK Entertainment on Saturday, July 12, 2020, dropped his first song under the label dubbed ‘My last’

‘My Last’ which features Mohammed was produced by Klickz, talks about true love.



According to Saint, ‘My Last’ was inspired by most youth in Ghana, “what inspired me to write that song is how the modern Ghanaian youth would place material things before true love, in the song, am painting a picture telling us to settle with true love and definitely God will shower his riches on us.”



He doubles as a songwriter and calls himself, “I classify myself as a conscious musician and that is because most of my songs depict daily life activities and also inspire people in every aspect of life. Unlike other artists am not limited, am a fast learner so it very easy for me to adjust to new trends”

Saint has songs like ‘Gbelemor Ma Enter’ ‘Ur Love’ ‘Crown Me King’ ‘Sarkawa’ ‘One More Time’ and his current song ‘My last’



He advises that young artists should focus more on mastering their craft and also be prayerful because God is the only person that will make their dreams come true.





Source: Eric Arthur, Contributor

