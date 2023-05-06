0
Menu
Entertainment

Salinko's ex-wife shares cryptic messages on social media after divorce announcement

Salinko Wife Bea.jpeg Ghanaian actor, Salinko and wife

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salinko's ex-wife has taken to social media to share some cryptic messages following their divorce announcement.

In a series of pictures she shared on her Instagram account, she seems to be celebrating her newfound independence and freedom.

In one of the posts, she wrote, "I found myself," suggesting that she is moving on and finding herself after the end of her marriage.

The other posts seemed to throw shade at her ex-husband, with one caption saying "My back case" while showing her back, and another post showing her hands without any ring on her finger, indicating that their marriage is over.

It is not clear what led to the breakdown of their marriage, and Salinko has denied any allegations of abuse.

However, the divorce had a significant impact on his mental health, and he struggled to cope with the pain.

Despite the difficulties, he has found solace in listening to motivational messages, which have helped him overcome the challenges he faced.







ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance