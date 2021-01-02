Salinko vigorously grinds Moesha Buduong on live TV

Moesha Boudong and Salinko dancing in the studios of UTV

Ghanaian actor, Abraham Kofi Davis also known as 'Salinko' did not spare Moesha Buduong when they both met on UTV on January 1, 2021.

During the 'UTV Day with Stars', Salinko did the unthinkable when the opportunity presented itself for him to dance with Moesha.



The Ghanaian actor who is also married was seen grinding the huge backside of the curvy actress.



They were both 'grooving' to Obrafour ft Sarkodie's song titled ‘Moesha’



Several minutes after dancing together, Salinko questioned the actress if she did anything to merit Obrafour's decision to use her name for a song.

But Moesha clarified saying nothing has ever happened between the high-life musician and herself.



Watch the video below:



