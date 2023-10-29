Sally Mann fires McBrown's supporters over divorce rumours

Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann has shared her two cents on the rumors of alleged divorce surrounding the marriage of actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah.

Sally Mann, in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Akosombo TV, sent a stern warning to fans and supporters of McBrown asserting that, it is wrong to claim that the actress is more important than her husband simply because she is a public figure.



She added that these individuals are 'gullible' and 'shallow-minded' because they have no idea what is going on in the marriage but rather thrive on negative rumors, divorce, and propagate false information.



In her take, she attested to the fact that the actress is a good wife to Maxwell Mensah and vice versa. She made this statement because she had been to their matrimonial home on several occasions.



"For about a week, I have seen Ghanaians, especially elderly women come on the internet and insinuate that Nana Ama McBrown is too beautiful and does not deserve the boy. Fools, that is what the Bible says, those people are foolish. In the sense that what God has put together, then there's a stumble only for onlookers to say that one spouse is better than that other....."



"... instead of these aunties to sit both parties down and ask them to take a chill pill because marriage is a long journey with problems that requires patience...the Bible frowns upon divorce."

She also added, "Maxwell is a good human being and a good husband. But because you have not seen the bigger picture, just the mere fact that your favorite is a celebrity, you are causing division and discord between them".



