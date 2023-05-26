Sally Mann roars at Mcbrown again, labels her a hypocrite

Controversial entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has once again lashed out at Nana Ama McBrown, but this time around, it is regarding the fact that the latter doesn’t react to the former’s criticisms about her.

Mann, a constant critic of McBrown, took a dig at the Onua Showtime hostess for what she describes at her pretentious attitude towards people who chastise her.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Sally Mann said she finds such an attitude disgusting adding that McBrown by her posturing exudes hypocrisy.



Sally made these comments after Zionfelix questioned whether she has an issue with McBrown.



Zionfelix: Do you have an issue with Nana Ama McBrown?



Sally: “Nana Ama McBrown? Why, has she sent you to come and ask me or what? I don’t. Do I have an issue with you? No. (Speaks pidgin) But I dey talk your matter now? So, you know me that I don’t have an iota of problem with her. What’s there? She is not my friend, she is not my family member, she is an industry person just like you are. You’ve known me over the years and you know I am a very passionate person. When I speak and I am very convinced of my conviction, I am very passionate about it. It has nothing to do with hatred, problem or whatever.

“I think most of the things she does are hypocritical. Most of the things that she does, and I’ll leave it at that. Zion, when I said something about you sometime ago, you came out to speak about it and I liked that. When I talk about some people, they will never express their opinion about it. They will act like they are cool even when they see you and that’s hypocritical. Nana Ama is one of such people. She is a hypocrite. I met her after my earlier comments about her. I met her somewhere and she said she doesn’t have any problem with me and I told her that’s exactly what I don’t like about her. Whatever I said, she should have an opinion about it.”



Sally Mann further claimed that McBrown once held a meeting with bloggers to discuss her.



“I heard that she called all of you bloggers into a meeting and was telling you she doesn’t know what she has done to me. You were there. The people that were in your midst came to tell me,” she confronted Zionfelix.









Background



Sally Mann had on several occasions lambasted Nana Ama Mcbrown such that people wondered if they had some unresolved personal issues.



It can be recalled that when news of McBrown’s exit from UTV hit social media, Sally Mann lambasted the actress, claiming that it was Despite Media’s Managing Director, Fadda Dickson who resurrected her career at a time the movie industry took a nosedive.



"Nana Ama was the face of several products but the core was acting which had collapsed. It took the special intervention of Fadda Dickson and the Despite Group to raise your image again as a person. We can't dispute the fact that the platform brought a boost...in my opinion, the person who benefitted more was Nana Ama McBrown because, at the time, her acting career had collapsed, Kumawood had collapsed!" she exclaimed on Power FM.



Also, prior to Nana Ama McBrown admitting that she went through liposuction, Sally Mann had already established that the actress enhanced her butt and did a tummy tuck surgery.

“You all complain and say it secretly but I’ve got the balls to let people know that Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her butt, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. She knows I don’t hate her, but if she feels I’ve said something about her and she’s offended, I don’t care. You see her pictures, and all of you know very well that she’s done tummy tuck. If she’s not done anything and I’m accusing her, she has every cause to complain or have issues with me. In this case, she’s done it. And it’s an open secret. I just substantiate it,” she earlier stated on OnuaFM.





EB/SARA