Sally Mann's no-nonsense approach to Shatta Wale's comments

Sally Mann and Shatta Wale

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann does not mince words in her critique, and rightly so, her analysis of comments by Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been unequivocal.

Shatta Wale, formerly known as Bandana throughout his 15-year music career has been unconcerned about the outcome of his feud with other musicians.



The self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King' sometimes goes to the extent of denigrating the reputation of other celebrities in the entertainment industry.



Sally Mann, who happens to voice out her opinion of issues concerning the entertainment industry has been vehemently criticizing Shatta Wale over some controversial comments he makes.



Ghanaweb.com brings you the number of instances where Sally Mann has lambasted Shatta Wale over his utterances.



1. Burna Boy controversy



Sally Mann hit hard on Shatta Wale when he chastised Nigerian artiste Burna Boy for being ungrateful to him.



Shatta Wale on his Twitter account replied to Burna Boy for his social media post that addressed the dancehall artiste’s comments about Nigerians refusing to reciprocate the love Nigerians receive from Ghanaians.



Shatta Wale in his tweet said, “Throwing shades at me ?? Find a proper boutique. Na dem go fit sell am for u. Not me ….Sorri !!!! Because of woman men sell out !!”.



On the back of this, Sally, in a video sighted on the account of Instagram blogger, Mari_gyataa, sent a piece of advice to Shatta Wale.

“Shatta should be rubbing shoulders with Burna Boy, but here we see him throwing tantrums against him”, she stated.



2. International appeal, events



On another occasion, Sally Mann claimed that Shatta Wale is not known internationally.



According to Sally, the Dancehall artiste only travels to the United Kingdom to play shows in the ‘ghetto areas’ which have no white men in attendance.



“What shows has Shatta Wale played? When he goes to England to sleep, he goes to a community like the Nima-oriented community to have a show. Which show of Shatta Wale has had white people in attendance?” Myxyzonline.com quoted her as having said.



Her rant extended to a comparison with artiste Black Sherif over his recent BET nomination and milestone on Spotify.



"Personally, I will attack what you do as a musician. You claim you have money but he hasn’t been able to go for BET. Kwaku the Traveler has traveled and now has got a nomination.



"He [Shatta Wale] is sitting there and insulting women, for what? Because Yaa told you you don’t have money?” she said, according to Ghbase.com.



3. The curtain-raiser brouhaha

Shatta Wale referring to colleague musician Stonebwoy as a curtain raiser artiste in terms of his performance at international events was met with utmost disapproval from the entertainment pundit.



Shatta Wale in a tweet said, “Stonebwoy was asked if he was facing pressure, and he said no pressure, but awareness. You dress and do your Instagram photos like Burna Boy. Hasn’t anyone told you? You are facing pressure, which is why you want to go on stage later.



"Do you want to be on stage at the same time as Wizkid? Look at what you did at AfroNation Detroit. You were given time to come on stage, you wanted to go at the time you wanted."



Shatta Wale added, "You [Stonebwoy] allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!”.



The aforementioned remarks did not sit well with Sally Mann who advised Shatta Wale to allow Stonebwoy to shine instead of making disparaging comments about his colleague musicians.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



“He [Stonebwoy] has good PR, but Wale has not achieved enough to be throwing jabs at Stonebwoy, so he should stop,” said Sally.



“Currently, he [Shatta Wale] is nowhere near Stonebwoy. Because we thought he was the messiah. He said Samini hasn’t done anything because he has the fans and what happened with that?



"After getting Beyonce’s collaboration what did you do with it? Allow Stonebwoy to shine because he is a very hard-working artiste, He [Shatta Wale] had popularity but couldn’t do anything useful with it,” she said.

“The last time, he [Shatta Wale] said he did want to go to any international platform, but that was a lie. No international platform needs him.”



“If Shatta Wale does not praise Stonebwoy on his international feat and continues saying that Stonebwoy cannot be compared to Burna Boy, didn’t he start from a lower level before he became Burna Boy? After doing a music video and sharing an alcoholic drink with Burna Boy, where did it go? She praised Stonebwoy for his global success and chided Shatta Wale for his negative statements on Power Entertainment.



“If you say that [Stonebwoy being a curtain-raiser artiste] about your own colleague, that is not fair. A whole artiste who dreams of such a thing, Stonebwoy is living Shatta’s dream,” said Sally.



Sally Mann also said that Stonebwoy is living Shatta Wale’s dream in terms of international achievement hence the criticisms.



“Shatta wanted to be on the Grammy platform to go and showcase himself, has he gotten the opportunity? Has Shatta Wale seen Taylor Swift before? He hasn’t. Has Shatta Wale’s album gotten 100 streams before? No. Has Shatta Wale been signed by a record label? No.



"Stonebwoy is living Shatta’s dream, so you can’t say that to him. The Ghanaian artiste waving the nation’s flag high on the international stage is Stonebwoy," she told Power Entertainment.



BS/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch some of our programmes below.







Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



