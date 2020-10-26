Salma Mumin is a fake celebrity - Entertainment critic

Salma Mumin is an Actress and entrepreneur

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah, has taken Salma Mumin to the cleaners over the latter’s claims that she lost GHc10,000 through activities of MTN MoMo fraud which later turned out to be false.

Commenting on the issue, Chris Tsormanah described the actress as one of the celebrities living fake lifestyles.



Actress cum entrepreneur Salma Mumin has apologised for a post in which she said that over ¢10,000 was “taken” from her MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) account without her knowledge.



The actress through her social media accounts indicated the company resolved the issues she was facing with her transaction.



But later apologized saying “It was mistaken. I hereby retract the said post and apologize unreservedly to MTN Ghana for any inconvenience caused it by my earlier post”.



“As @Salmamumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her MoMo Merchant Wallet and no money had been taken from her MoMo Merchant Wallet as claimed,” the MTN Ghana said in their response.



Reacting to this, Chris Tsormanah indicated that the actress did this to trend because her level of fame had diminished.

Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment he said what the actress was outrageous and gave the company with an international brand a bad name.



He said the actress from what she did is also ignorant and lying to the public was dangerous.



“We joke with everything. MTN is an international brand. The actress is one of the celebrities living a fake lifestyle. Excuse my language, she is ignorant.”



On his part, host DJ Slash described her action as stupid.



He could not fathom why the actress did what she did.