Salma Mumin, other Ghanaian actors spotted spraying cash at a nightclub in Nigeria

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actors, including Salma Mumin, John Dumelo, and others have been spotted at a nightclub in Abuja, Nigeria, spraying cash as they were having fun.

Notable Ghanaian celebrities who were sighted were Salma Mumin, John Dumelo, and Haillie Sumney who made it 'rain' inside the nightclub over the weekend.



John Dumelo, who is the New Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency joined the host celebrities to enjoy some moments in Nigeria.



In a video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa’s Instagram page, Salma Mumin and other actors were seen spraying cash as they jam to music during a merry moment.



Watch the video below





BS/OGB



